144,367 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 144,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 1,240,924 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,478 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,914. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

