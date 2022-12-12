17,182 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.53 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

