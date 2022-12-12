18,210 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.54. 11,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,010. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average is $148.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

