24,512 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $59,759,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 299.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $25,965,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.06. 2,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,823. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

