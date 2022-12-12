27,783 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.55. 18,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

