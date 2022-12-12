AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 172.7% in November

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 2.7 %

SKFRY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,328. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKFRY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Danske downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

