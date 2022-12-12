ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.42 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $61.42 million and approximately $17,530.46 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00238749 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003726 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00061349 USD and is down -12.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $24,903.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

