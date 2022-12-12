abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 607.1% from the November 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,968,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 399,536 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78,504 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWP remained flat at $4.16 during trading hours on Monday. 20,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

