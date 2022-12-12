Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $88.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

About Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

