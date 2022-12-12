Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 74,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,867,000 after buying an additional 257,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.60.

NYSE ACN opened at $281.68 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

