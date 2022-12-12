Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $99,163.70 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000308 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005629 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004674 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

