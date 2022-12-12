Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s previous close.

ACRV has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $12.50 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,389,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $42,368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,802,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,207,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,389,500 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,384,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,802,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

