Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s previous close.
ACRV has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
NASDAQ ACRV opened at $12.50 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $20.70.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
