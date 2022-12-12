Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 458.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,085 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $333.07 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $675.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

