Adshares (ADS) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Adshares has a market cap of $46.23 million and $661,939.06 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00007937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005617 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,263 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

