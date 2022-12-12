African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.02

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,142,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

