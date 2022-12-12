AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGIL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AgileThought presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

AgileThought Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -0.22. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Insider Activity at AgileThought

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AgileThought news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $154,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 57,862 shares of company stock worth $222,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 9.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 125,677 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

