Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $16.99 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and $739,148.49 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00122443 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00229166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00038845 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

