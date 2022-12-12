Aion Market Cap Hits $16.75 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $723,864.85 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00122560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00224005 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056491 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040261 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

