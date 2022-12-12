Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ABNB opened at $94.70 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 814,272 shares of company stock valued at $91,488,938. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

