Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.47.
Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Airbnb Price Performance
ABNB opened at $94.70 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
