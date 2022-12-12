AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in November

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the November 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AirTrip Price Performance

EOVBF stock remained flat at 13.00 during trading on Monday. AirTrip has a twelve month low of 13.00 and a twelve month high of 13.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AirTrip in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,400.00 price target for the company.

About AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

