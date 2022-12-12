Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, an increase of 218.0% from the November 15th total of 207,300 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 677,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Stock Up 5.6 %

AKAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Akanda has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.