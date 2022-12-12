Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.86. 131,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. Albany International has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $105.30.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $260.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Albany International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Albany International by 21.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

