Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 136,423 shares.The stock last traded at $100.88 and had previously closed at $102.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $260.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

