Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given New SEK 275 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 265 to SEK 275 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.57.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

