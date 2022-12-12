Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Up 3,435.5% in November

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 3,435.5% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Algoma Steel Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 765,542 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 648,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Featured Stories

