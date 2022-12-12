Algorand Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $50.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00075505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00055881 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004994 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,349,534,629 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,144,203 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

