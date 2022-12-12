Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Acquires C$35,000.00 in Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,698,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$514,462.41.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 50,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Mark Thomas Brown acquired 100,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 100,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 10,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

Alianza Minerals Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of CVE:ANZ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.04. 59,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,248. The stock has a market cap of C$5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

