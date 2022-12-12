ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Raised to $65.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 543,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ALLETE by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 311,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

