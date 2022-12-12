Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($285.26) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Allianz Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €204.70 ($215.47) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($217.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €186.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €181.60.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

