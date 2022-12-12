Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 12%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.71. 14,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,813,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.18.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

