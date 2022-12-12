Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Raised by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.