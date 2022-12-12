Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS ATGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 31,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,549. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Featured Articles

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

