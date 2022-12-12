Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS ATGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 31,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,549. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
