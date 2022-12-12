Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

ATRWF stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

