Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$11.75 at Scotiabank

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities set a C$13.50 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

TSE ARR opened at C$8.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 102.67, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$263.08 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

