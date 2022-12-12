Ambev S.A. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,609,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736,621. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

