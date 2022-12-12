Ambev S.A. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.
NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,609,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736,621. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
