American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEL opened at $39.96 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $44.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.