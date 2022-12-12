American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $31.50 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,969. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 312,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,141,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

