American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American International Trading Down 21.5 %
OTCMKTS:AMIH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 11,975,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,594. American International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
American International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International (AMIH)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.