American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Update

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American International Trading Down 21.5 %

OTCMKTS:AMIH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 11,975,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,594. American International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with assets in the healthcare supply chain. Its portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets, such as mental and behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform.

