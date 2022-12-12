American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $214.00 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

