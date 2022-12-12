Amgen (AMG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35,206.10

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Amgen has a total market cap of $104.91 million and $35,206.10 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amgen has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $915.10 or 0.05374016 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508375 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.16 or 0.30121497 BTC.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.05987403 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,134.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.