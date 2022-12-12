Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $299,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $235,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 69.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.59. 51,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,991. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.00 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

