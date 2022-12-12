Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMFPF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €29.00 ($30.53) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($31.58) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

