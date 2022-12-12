Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AZEK (AZEK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AZEK (NYSE: AZEK) in the last few weeks:

11/30/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $20.00.

11/24/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $26.00.

10/20/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – AZEK had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $21.00.

10/14/2022 – AZEK was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $20.24. 29,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 40.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

