Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $21.64

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

