Analyzing Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 38.28% 40.85% 20.18% HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.91, indicating a potential upside of 109.21%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

This table compares Baytex Energy and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.56 $1.29 billion $1.47 2.90 HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Baytex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats HighPeak Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

