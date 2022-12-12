Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in November

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Andritz from €61.00 ($64.21) to €63.00 ($66.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andritz currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

ADRZY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Andritz has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

