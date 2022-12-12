ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of ANSYS worth $58,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.82.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Up 0.9 %

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.43. 3,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.