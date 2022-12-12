APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APG. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

APi Group stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. APi Group’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,209 shares of company stock worth $458,356 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in APi Group by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

