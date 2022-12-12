APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APG. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.
APi Group Trading Down 1.5 %
APi Group stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.84.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,209 shares of company stock worth $458,356 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of APi Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in APi Group by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APi Group (APG)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.