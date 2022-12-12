Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $510.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 835 ($10.18), with a volume of 716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.00).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 838.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 856.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,277.78.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
