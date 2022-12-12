Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $510.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 835 ($10.18), with a volume of 716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 838.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 856.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,277.78.

Insider Activity

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £78,966.90 ($96,289.35). In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £78,966.90 ($96,289.35). Also, insider Henry Angest purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £205,000 ($249,969.52).

(Get Rating)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.