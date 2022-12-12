Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.77. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Archrock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Archrock by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Archrock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 207,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

